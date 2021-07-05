Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $17,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.89.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $376.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $345.36. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $235.62 and a one year high of $406.75. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.89.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.40, for a total transaction of $2,767,545.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,018,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,396,947.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.86, for a total value of $692,139.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,887,876.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,520 shares of company stock valued at $14,179,756. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

