Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

PSA has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $290.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $289.20.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $302.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $286.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.18, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.09. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $183.22 and a 1 year high of $305.85.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. The company had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. Public Storage’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,831,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 373.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Public Storage by 62.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

