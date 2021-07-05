PutinCoin Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 5th. One PutinCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. PutinCoin has a total market cap of $400,423.76 and $252.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,702.70 or 0.99957823 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00038383 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007872 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00011035 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00058192 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001080 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005555 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About PutinCoin

PutinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

