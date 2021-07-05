Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Issued By KeyCorp

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lear in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $2.29 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.89. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lear’s FY2021 earnings at $13.60 EPS.

LEA has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Lear from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lear in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.57.

Shares of Lear stock opened at $177.18 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.28. Lear has a 1 year low of $102.17 and a 1 year high of $204.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Lear by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Lear by 467.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 9,238 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Lear by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 19,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Lear by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,205,000 after acquiring an additional 9,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Lear by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 57,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,098,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $507,114.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,841.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

