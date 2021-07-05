Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Raised by Analyst

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) – Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note issued on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the company will earn $5.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.04. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s FY2021 earnings at $16.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.96 EPS.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $355.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.00 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.10.

Oasis Petroleum stock opened at $105.07 on Monday. Oasis Petroleum has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $107.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OAS. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $1,978,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $397,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,041,000 after buying an additional 305,599 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 79,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 13,688 shares during the period. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,596,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

