Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Raised by Piper Sandler

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research note issued on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.26.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Compass Point downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Shares of SC stock opened at $40.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 51.93 and a quick ratio of 51.93. Santander Consumer USA has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $41.10. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,622,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498,737 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter worth about $42,257,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the fourth quarter worth about $21,026,000. WS Management Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter worth about $18,131,000. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter worth about $13,908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.