Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Issued By Truist Securiti

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Callon Petroleum in a report released on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $2.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.72. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.50 EPS.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $359.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.87 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 256.60%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Johnson Rice upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock opened at $57.17 on Monday. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $60.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.60. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,161,455. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $144,492 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 24.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,039 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 17,022 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 8.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,481 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $423,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 15.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,594 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 40.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

