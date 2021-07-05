Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 7,154 AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APPH. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in AppHarvest in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

Get AppHarvest alerts:

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 3,000,000 shares of AppHarvest stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $49,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

AppHarvest stock opened at $14.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.81. AppHarvest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $42.90.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

APPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AppHarvest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH).

Receive News & Ratings for AppHarvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppHarvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.