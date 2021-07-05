Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 8,339 Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 14.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dynex Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital stock opened at $18.61 on Monday. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $20.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 558.48% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.41%.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

