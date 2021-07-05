Quantbot Technologies LP Has $122,000 Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 87.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,284 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 330.2% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.26.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $90.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $69.54 and a 12-month high of $99.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.12.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

