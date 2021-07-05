Quantbot Technologies LP Has $126,000 Stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 308.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,533,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,059,000 after buying an additional 83,942 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,467,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $364,000. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp sold 725,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $29,021,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $46.19 on Monday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.30 and a 12-month high of $67.48. The company has a current ratio of 11.65, a quick ratio of 11.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.64. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.83.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. Analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RCKT has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.55.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

