Quantbot Technologies LP Has $133,000 Stock Holdings in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 90.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Employers were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Employers by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Employers by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Employers by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 17,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Employers during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Employers by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Employers alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EIG opened at $43.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.01. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.66 and a 1-year high of $43.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.95.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. Employers had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $163.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Employers’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Boenning Scattergood raised Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Employers Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.