Quantbot Technologies LP Has $149,000 Holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 606.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RKT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 174.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,078,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136,256 shares in the last quarter. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,979,000. Hillman Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,074,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $17,475,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $7,830,000. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RKT opened at $18.75 on Monday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.22 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 20.92, a quick ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion and a PE ratio of 5.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.46.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.37). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 139.59%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

RKT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Rocket Companies from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.53.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

