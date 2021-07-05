Quantbot Technologies LP Has $162,000 Stock Holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 68.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,699 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 29.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 7.6% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 38.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MLCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.71.

NASDAQ MLCO opened at $16.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.89. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.54.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 78.87% and a negative return on equity of 54.96%. The firm had revenue of $518.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

