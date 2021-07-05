Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Position in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) by 157.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,898 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in LG Display were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LPL. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in LG Display by 222.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 615,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after buying an additional 424,903 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in LG Display during the first quarter valued at about $3,273,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LG Display by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 116,423 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in LG Display during the first quarter valued at about $1,156,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in LG Display during the first quarter valued at about $845,000. Institutional investors own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LPL shares. Nomura lowered shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of LG Display from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Macquarie lowered shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of LG Display from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LG Display has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

LG Display stock opened at $10.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.11. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $12.31.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

