Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $130,000 in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in AppHarvest in the first quarter worth about $415,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AppHarvest in the first quarter worth about $143,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in AppHarvest in the first quarter worth about $5,523,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in AppHarvest in the first quarter worth about $2,092,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AppHarvest in the first quarter worth about $10,016,000. 46.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AppHarvest alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AppHarvest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ APPH opened at $14.80 on Monday. AppHarvest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.81.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AppHarvest news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $49,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH).

Receive News & Ratings for AppHarvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppHarvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.