Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $141,000 in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZLAB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 428.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 15,684 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,092,000 after acquiring an additional 13,927 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $175.90 on Monday. Zai Lab Limited has a 1 year low of $71.79 and a 1 year high of $193.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of -50.84 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.72.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($1.78). The business had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zai Lab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.85.

In related news, CEO Ying Du sold 21,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total transaction of $2,948,637.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,008,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,583,136.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total value of $153,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,655,324.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 341,190 shares of company stock valued at $57,303,916 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

