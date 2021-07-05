Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $145,000 in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $118.18 on Monday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.27 and a twelve month high of $125.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.75, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.44. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is presently 68.66%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.80.

In related news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $584,409.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,157.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,704.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

