Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases New Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVAV opened at $97.69 on Monday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a one year low of $59.13 and a one year high of $143.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 46.52 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.18.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. AeroVironment had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. AeroVironment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.40.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.37, for a total transaction of $779,590.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,024,457.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,284,875.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,370.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,900 shares of company stock worth $12,666,228 in the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

