Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 2,177 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 92.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 214.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 98,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,040,000 after acquiring an additional 67,536 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 261.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $275.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $73.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $190.67 and a 12-month high of $293.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $278.56.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHW. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Loop Capital raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.91.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

