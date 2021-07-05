Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,951 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,063,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $750,637,000 after purchasing an additional 510,582 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,197,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,924,000 after buying an additional 17,141 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,806,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,141,000 after purchasing an additional 583,221 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,770,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,453,000 after purchasing an additional 346,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,398,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,059,000 after buying an additional 208,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN opened at $49.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.89. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.71 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.95.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 43.24%. The firm had revenue of $127.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.18 million. Research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This is a positive change from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FFIN shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards purchased 29,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.85 per share, with a total value of $1,513,550.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,169,154.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 20,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total value of $1,031,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 30,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,673 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

