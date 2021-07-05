Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WNC. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 4th quarter worth about $690,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,226,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,356,000 after buying an additional 617,491 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 35.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,815,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,129,000 after purchasing an additional 473,645 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,900,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,348,000 after purchasing an additional 462,243 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in Wabash National during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,971,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WNC opened at $14.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Wabash National Co. has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $20.55. The company has a market capitalization of $744.42 million, a PE ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.56.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.22 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 0.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 213.33%.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $29,541.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 397,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,387,874.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Wabash National from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Wabash National from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

