QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,380,000 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the May 31st total of 32,250,000 shares. Approximately 17.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:QS traded down $0.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,124,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,533,501. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -68.46. QuantumScape has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $132.73.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.14). Equities research analysts predict that QuantumScape will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on QS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

In other QuantumScape news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $2,848,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 904,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,750,704.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $14,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 901,630 shares in the company, valued at $22,414,521.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,340,213 shares of company stock worth $34,356,840 over the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the first quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

