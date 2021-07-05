Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.15 Million

Equities analysts expect Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) to report sales of $66.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Radware’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $66.30 million and the lowest is $66.00 million. Radware posted sales of $58.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Radware will report full-year sales of $273.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $272.20 million to $274.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $298.20 million, with estimates ranging from $294.00 million to $302.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Radware.

Get Radware alerts:

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.45 million. Radware had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDWR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Radware by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,660,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,913 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Radware during the 1st quarter worth $26,393,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Radware by 262.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 461,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,029,000 after acquiring an additional 334,097 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Radware by 799.8% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 284,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,419,000 after acquiring an additional 252,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Radware by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 364,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,509,000 after acquiring an additional 212,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDWR opened at $31.12 on Friday. Radware has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $32.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Radware (RDWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.