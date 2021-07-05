RAI Finance Trading 5.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RAI)

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. One RAI Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00002149 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. RAI Finance has a total market cap of $35.13 million and approximately $5.46 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RAI Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00044753 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.06 or 0.00133945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.37 or 0.00167566 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000148 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,633.52 or 0.99983818 BTC.

About RAI Finance

RAI Finance launched on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,602,731 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

RAI Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAI Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RAI Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RAI Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAI Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.