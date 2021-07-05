Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (LON:RMM) Insider Buys £2,101.34 in Stock

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (LON:RMM) insider Priya Patil acquired 7,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £2,101.34 ($2,745.41).

RMM opened at GBX 28.30 ($0.37) on Monday. Rambler Metals and Mining PLC has a one year low of GBX 20.10 ($0.26) and a one year high of GBX 180 ($2.35). The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 94.03. The company has a market cap of £30.63 million and a P/E ratio of -3.82.

Rambler Metals and Mining Company Profile

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC, a junior mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of copper and gold deposits in Canada. Its principal project is the 100% owned Ming copper-gold mine located in the Baie Verte Peninsula of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Richmond, the United Kingdom.

