Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.64% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Rambus creates innovative hardware and software technologies, driving advancements from the data center to the mobile edge. Their chips, customizable IP cores, architecture licenses, tools, software, services, training and innovations improve the competitive advantage of their customers. They collaborate with the industry, partnering with leading ASIC and SoC designers, foundries, IP developers, EDA companies and validation labs. Their products are integrated into tens of billions of devices and systems, powering and securing diverse applications, including Big Data, Internet of Things (IoT), mobile payments, and smart ticketing. At Rambus, they are makers of better. “

Get Rambus alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna began coverage on Rambus in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Rambus in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.86.

RMBS stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 8.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.23. Rambus has a one year low of $13.08 and a one year high of $23.97.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $105.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.01 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rambus will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rambus news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $37,541.91. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMBS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the first quarter worth $46,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 11,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rambus (RMBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.