Rate3 Tops 1-Day Volume of $188,344.00 (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Over the last seven days, Rate3 has traded 21.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rate3 has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and $188,344.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rate3 coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00054542 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003255 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00017904 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $294.74 or 0.00871315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,752.61 or 0.08137305 BTC.

Rate3 Profile

Rate3 is a coin. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 coins. Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3 . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Buying and Selling Rate3

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

