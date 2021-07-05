ReapChain (REAP) Hits Market Cap of $7.18 Million

ReapChain (CURRENCY:REAP) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One ReapChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000302 BTC on major exchanges. ReapChain has a market cap of $7.18 million and $426,313.00 worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ReapChain has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ReapChain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00054223 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00017860 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $274.66 or 0.00814377 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,696.53 or 0.07995319 BTC.

ReapChain Coin Profile

ReapChain (CRYPTO:REAP) is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 4,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,500,000 coins. ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReapChain’s official website is www.reapchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

ReapChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReapChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReapChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReapChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReapChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReapChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.