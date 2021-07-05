Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 336,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,319 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.93% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $33,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RETA opened at $139.29 on Monday. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.34 and a 52 week high of $186.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 1.52.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.32. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,092.54% and a negative return on equity of 88.44%. The company had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.89) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RETA shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.57.

In related news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 1,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.75, for a total value of $226,875.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,501. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Colin John Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $2,881,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,091,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,552,998 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RETA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.