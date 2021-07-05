Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for NovoCure (NVCR)

NovoCure (NASDAQ: NVCR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/1/2021 – NovoCure was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $229.00 price target on the stock.

7/1/2021 – NovoCure was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NovoCure Limited is an oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a therapy called Tumor Treating Fields for the treatment of solid tumor cancers. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany, Switzerland and Japan. NovoCure Limited is based in Saint Helier, Channel Islands. “

7/1/2021 – NovoCure is now covered by analysts at Northland Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.

6/16/2021 – NovoCure was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “NovoCure Limited is an oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a therapy called Tumor Treating Fields for the treatment of solid tumor cancers. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany, Switzerland and Japan. NovoCure Limited is based in Saint Helier, Channel Islands. “

5/12/2021 – NovoCure was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “NovoCure Limited is an oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a therapy called Tumor Treating Fields for the treatment of solid tumor cancers. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany, Switzerland and Japan. NovoCure Limited is based in Saint Helier, Channel Islands. “

Shares of NVCR traded down $5.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $184.15. 1,098,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,487. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,674.24 and a beta of 1.08. NovoCure Limited has a 52 week low of $55.40 and a 52 week high of $232.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $202.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 8.94 and a current ratio of 9.19.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $134.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.54 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other NovoCure news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 23,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,061,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,712,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.67, for a total value of $199,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,584,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 235,427 shares of company stock valued at $47,015,032 over the last three months. 4.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 316.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the first quarter worth $64,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the first quarter worth $125,000. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

