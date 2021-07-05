Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Acquired by Heron Bay Capital Management

Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 129,505 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,264 shares during the quarter. Regions Financial makes up about 1.6% of Heron Bay Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,822,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $545,211,000 after acquiring an additional 11,228,412 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,102,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,198,000 after buying an additional 377,111 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,502,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,533,000 after buying an additional 348,680 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth $178,574,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Regions Financial by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,717,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,764,000 after buying an additional 797,476 shares during the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $20.26 on Monday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $23.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.84.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 23.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,756. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,857,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,409.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RF shares. Stephens upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.97.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

