Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 100,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,388,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APPN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Appian by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,789,000 after buying an additional 8,103 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Institutional investors own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $1,344,844.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,830,196.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $796,323.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,687.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,033 shares of company stock valued at $2,399,581. 43.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ APPN opened at $134.18 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.27. Appian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Appian had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on APPN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie upgraded Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Appian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.56.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

