Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $14.37 Million Position in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 187,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 37,094 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $14,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in HCI Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,077,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,738,000 after purchasing an additional 22,517 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in HCI Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in HCI Group by 33.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 293,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,549,000 after purchasing an additional 73,267 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCI Group in the first quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in HCI Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HCI shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

HCI Group stock opened at $96.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $819.97 million, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.74. HCI Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.97 and a 1-year high of $100.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $94.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.68 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. As a group, analysts predict that HCI Group, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.51%.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

