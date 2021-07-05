Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 55.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 288,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354,346 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $13,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at $199,642,000. HMI Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 204.4% during the fourth quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,937,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986,639 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,890,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,323 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 6,262,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 7,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $317,410.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 877,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,390,655.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $2,987,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 699,552 shares in the company, valued at $37,992,669.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 350,903 shares of company stock worth $19,325,620. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DT opened at $59.70 on Monday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.83 and a twelve month high of $61.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.62, a P/E/G ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynatrace has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.52.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

