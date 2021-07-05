Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stake in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 787,480 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $14,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,616,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,541,000 after acquiring an additional 633,411 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 974,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,619,000 after acquiring an additional 28,417 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 728,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,803,000 after acquiring an additional 89,490 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 658,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,477,000 after acquiring an additional 74,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 502,317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,545,000 after acquiring an additional 10,253 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TPC shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Tutor Perini from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $2,241,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 66,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $981,745.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 333,086 shares of company stock valued at $5,105,022. 22.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TPC opened at $13.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $692.25 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.40. Tutor Perini Co. has a 52 week low of $10.79 and a 52 week high of $20.24.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.03%. Analysts predict that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.