Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Brokerages expect Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.35. Rent-A-Center reported earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full-year earnings of $5.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $5.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.20. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.23 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

RCII stock opened at $53.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.32. Rent-A-Center has a one year low of $25.74 and a one year high of $66.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.13%.

In other news, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 2,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $170,512.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 22,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $1,477,352.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,694 shares of company stock worth $3,393,579 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCII. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,089,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,454,000 after purchasing an additional 354,346 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,947,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,091,000 after acquiring an additional 422,933 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 12.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,104,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,708,000 after purchasing an additional 124,129 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,510,000 after buying an additional 41,443 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

