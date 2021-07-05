Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) Short Interest Update

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,590,000 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the May 31st total of 4,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 11.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Resonant in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Resonant in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Resonant in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Resonant in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Resonant by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

RESN stock opened at $3.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $184.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 2.19. Resonant has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $8.33.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 129.19% and a negative net margin of 906.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that Resonant will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RESN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Resonant from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, internet-of-things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

