Restart Energy MWAT (MWAT) Hits 1-Day Volume of $73,473.00

Restart Energy MWAT (CURRENCY:MWAT) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. During the last week, Restart Energy MWAT has traded up 19.8% against the dollar. One Restart Energy MWAT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0463 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Restart Energy MWAT has a total market capitalization of $23.16 million and $73,473.00 worth of Restart Energy MWAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00054166 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003279 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017849 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.94 or 0.00819050 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 45.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Restart Energy MWAT Profile

Restart Energy MWAT (MWAT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. Restart Energy MWAT’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Restart Energy MWAT’s official website is restartenergy.io . The Reddit community for Restart Energy MWAT is /r/RestartEnergy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Restart Energy MWAT’s official Twitter account is @RestartEnergyio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Restart Energy Democracy Platform or RED Platform is a blockchain-based decentralized energy trading platform that makes it possible for energy consumers and producers to Send and Receive Energy Worldwide. The RED MegaWatt (MWAT) Tokens are ERC20 utility tokens that give access to the RED Platform Software and to the RED Franchise. “

Restart Energy MWAT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Restart Energy MWAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Restart Energy MWAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Restart Energy MWAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

