Reviewing AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) and American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL)

AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) and American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares AIA Group and American Equity Investment Life’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIA Group N/A N/A N/A American Equity Investment Life 19.17% 5.56% 0.47%

AIA Group pays an annual dividend of $0.97 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. American Equity Investment Life pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. American Equity Investment Life pays out 7.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

AIA Group has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Equity Investment Life has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of AIA Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.4% of American Equity Investment Life shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of American Equity Investment Life shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for AIA Group and American Equity Investment Life, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIA Group 0 0 0 0 N/A American Equity Investment Life 0 4 4 0 2.50

American Equity Investment Life has a consensus target price of $33.78, indicating a potential upside of 6.69%. Given American Equity Investment Life’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Equity Investment Life is more favorable than AIA Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AIA Group and American Equity Investment Life’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AIA Group $50.36 billion 2.99 $5.78 billion N/A N/A American Equity Investment Life $2.42 billion 1.25 $671.46 million $4.13 7.67

AIA Group has higher revenue and earnings than American Equity Investment Life.

Summary

American Equity Investment Life beats AIA Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

AIA Group Company Profile

AIA Group Limited provides insurance products and services. The company offers life, medical, accident protection, critical illness protection, and disability protection insurance products, as well as savings plans for individuals; and employee benefit, credit insurance, retirement, and regional solutions for businesses. It also distributes investment and other financial services products. The company distributes its products and services through agents and partners. It operates in Hong Kong, Macau, Thailand, Singapore, Brunei, Malaysia, Mainland China, Australia, New Zealand, Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, the Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Vietnam, and India. AIA Group Limited was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa.

