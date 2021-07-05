Reviewing Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) and Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF)

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) and Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sabra Health Care REIT and Safestore, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sabra Health Care REIT 0 1 4 0 2.80 Safestore 0 2 3 0 2.60

Sabra Health Care REIT presently has a consensus target price of $19.71, indicating a potential upside of 7.96%. Given Sabra Health Care REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sabra Health Care REIT is more favorable than Safestore.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sabra Health Care REIT and Safestore’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sabra Health Care REIT $598.57 million 6.59 $138.42 million $1.74 10.49 Safestore N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sabra Health Care REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Safestore.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.0% of Sabra Health Care REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Sabra Health Care REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sabra Health Care REIT and Safestore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sabra Health Care REIT 22.71% 4.01% 2.28% Safestore N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Sabra Health Care REIT has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safestore has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sabra Health Care REIT beats Safestore on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities. As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's real estate properties held for investment included 42,378 beds/units and its unconsolidated joint venture included 7,056 beds/units, spread across the United States and Canada.

Safestore Company Profile

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business ÂUne PiÃ¨ce en PlusÂ in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.

