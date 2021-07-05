Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Acquires 163,755 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 70.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 396,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,755 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $5,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VLY. Citigroup lifted their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Hovde Group downgraded Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.54.

Valley National Bancorp stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.31. 1,107,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,414,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.27. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $14.74.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $323.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.06 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 9.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.83%.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.