Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,869 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $6,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,895,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,168,000 after buying an additional 234,185 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 12,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,254,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,153,000 after purchasing an additional 135,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 58,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.25.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total value of $1,743,769.84. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $135.90. The stock had a trading volume of 5,572,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,531,314. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $120.88 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.02.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.