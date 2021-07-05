Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Has $165.03 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,019,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,436,102 shares during the period. iShares MSCI China ETF makes up about 3.8% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $165,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 34,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF stock traded down $1.20 on Monday, hitting $80.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,572,794. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1 year low of $69.78 and a 1 year high of $97.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

