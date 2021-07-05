Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Has $3.73 Million Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,239 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMC traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $142.31. The company had a trading volume of 32,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,337. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.11 and a 12-month high of $142.94. The stock has a market cap of $72.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

