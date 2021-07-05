Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Has $60.41 Million Holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,052 shares during the quarter. iShares Transportation Average ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $60,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its position in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Transportation Average ETF alerts:

BATS:IYT traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $262.71. 156,935 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.94. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a one year low of $157.65 and a one year high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Transportation Average ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Transportation Average ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.