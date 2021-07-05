Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 72,758 Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 72,758 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,152,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Glacier Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GBCI. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 172.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 33.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.24. 286,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,335. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $67.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 36.81%. The firm had revenue of $196.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.