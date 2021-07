Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ricoh Company, Ltd. manufactures and markets office automation equipment. The Company’s business segments are Imaging and Solutions, Industrial Products and Other. Ricoh’s products include copiers, facsimiles, image scanners, printers (MFPs, laser printers and GELJET printers), digital and advanced electronic devices, such as semiconductor devices. The company also provides digital cameras, industrial, medical, and office equipment leasing services, support loans to small businesses and independent medical doctors, and logistics services in the delivery, distribution, and storage of products, such as electronic products, office equipment, and electronic and machinery parts. Ricoh Company, Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Nomura lowered shares of Ricoh from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

OTCMKTS:RICOY opened at $11.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Ricoh has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.47.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Ricoh had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. Equities research analysts expect that Ricoh will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ricoh

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. It offers multifunctional printers, printers, industrial inkjets, garment and production printers, 3D printers, projectors, video and web conference systems, and interactive whiteboards, as well as inkjet heads and modules.

