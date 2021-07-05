Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVF) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVF) to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $7.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of Rightmove stock opened at $8.73 on Friday. Rightmove has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $8.80.
Rightmove Company Profile
