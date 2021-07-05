Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVF) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVF) to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Rightmove stock opened at $8.73 on Friday. Rightmove has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $8.80.

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

