Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Reaches $0.0385 on Major Exchanges

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $19.56 million and $515,603.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0385 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00036984 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00031473 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000163 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

